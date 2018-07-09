Saudi Arabia tops digital banking market in MENA

SAP Software Company has announced that the Saudi Arabia ranks as the top digital banking market in the MENA region, with more than three-quarters of banking customers using online or mobile apps.

Khaled Alsaleh, Managing Director, SAP Saudi Arabia, said that Saudi Arabia is among the world’s most digitally-advanced countries, and banks in the kingdom are leading complimenting digital transformation with real-time digital solutions to meet their customers’ banking needs.

Bank and security firms in the MENA region are the driving force behind digital transformation, with $12 billion being invested in technology

The kingdom’s biggest digital banking advancement is in the adoption of cloud system, which SAP supports with the recent launch of its local cloud data centre in Saudi Arabia.

“We are co-innovating with Saudi banks on breakthrough cloud-based technology innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and the internet of Things to optimise costs, foster innovation, and transform the digital and in-person customer experiences,” added Khaled Alsaleh.