Saudi Arabia's e-commerce council set to boost investments

Saudi Arabia’s proposed council for e-commerce will increase online activities during the coming five years and will generate an income of SAR 60 billion to this sector, reported local daily, Saudi Gazette.

The council has been hailed as moving towards international changes and will support the kingdom’s Vision 2030, providing an encouraging environment to investors and accelerate development in several sectors.

In 2017, eight million people purchased from online websites and applications in Saudi Arabia and average of SAR 3,942 with females are surpassing men in online purchasing.

The development of e-commerce is among the National Transformation programme 2020 and it is one of the main sectors supporting the Saudi Vision 2030. The council will support exchange of goods with other countries, attract investment and will develop local products to reach the required quality and speed in performance.

E-commercial is among the fastest growing sectors in the kingdom and it is being driven by the spread of internet and the availability of smartphones and tablets.