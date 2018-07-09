Saudi Arabia’s centre for financial auditing established

Saudi Arabia’s Training and Emission Committee for civil servants announced that it has adopted the Saudi centre for Financial Auditing and Performance Monitoring at the General Auditing Bureau.

The development is aimed to give the committee authority to provide training programmes in financial auditing and performance monitoring and apply the training regulations on civil service employees, reported local daily, Arab News.

The launch of this centre is part of the bureau’s initiatives to increase the efficiency of workers under its control, which will result in effective monitoring to protect the public money and direct its use and increase its revenue on the national public economy, and increase the efficiency and performance of all governmental bodies.

Saeed bin Saad Al-Qahtani, Bureau spokesman, said the centre is set to be opened on 17 July will be in line with the best international standards and practises.

The centre will have a pioneering role in developing the financial auditing and performance control through its own cadres and will make a big change in their capacities and skills to achieve the centre’s goals and the wise leadership’s aspirations, added Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Thubait, Supervisor of the centre.