National Bank of Bahrain completes first phase of AWS Cloud

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the completion of the first phase of its cloud adoption with the migration of its website to Amazon Web Services.

In a statement, NBB said the development is part of the bank to accelerates its digital transformation with plans underway to migrate the bank’s intranet and online banking platform to the cloud.

The completion of the first phase of cloud adoption forms part of NBB’s strategic approach to cloud adoption and a broader digital transformation currently underway at the bank and aims to drive change achieving greater operational efficiencies and enhance customer satisfaction, said Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Strategy Officer at NBB.

The development reinforces NBB’s effort in improving efficiency while increasing security, resiliency and agility for the benefit of customers.

“For banks and financial institutions, the cloud today reduces barriers to innovation, enabling them to transform how services are delivered to customers,” said Zubin Chagpar, Head of Public Sector, Middle East and Africa, AWS.