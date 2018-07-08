Bahrain Islamic Bank appoints new Head of Compliance and Governance

Bahrain- based BisB has appointed Mazar Rashid Jalal as the new General Manager to lead the Compliance and Governance department.

Hassan Jarrar, CEO of BisB, said Jalal was appointed as part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate a distinguished and experienced senior management team.

Mazar holds a BSc in Accounting from the University of Bahrain, an International Compliance Associate Diploma from UK, and a Diploma in Islamic Banking and Insurance from UK.