IMF disburses $250 million loan tranche to Tunisia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed the payment of a $250 million portion, the fourth from Tunisia’s loan programme bringing the disbursements so far to $1.139 billion, reported Reuters.

The loan programme is conditional, with emphasis on economic reforms aimed at keeping Tunisia’s deficit under control.

Tunisia’s inflation has been on the rise reaching the peak since 1990 which saw the central bank raising key interest rates last month by 100 basis points to 6.75 per cent.

Inflation is expected to reach to about nine per cent for the first time by the end of this year.