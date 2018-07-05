Rolls-Royce names new Dubai-based director for Middle East and Africa

Rolls-Royce has announced that César Habib has been appointed as Regional Director, Middle East & Africa from 1 August 2018. He will be based in Dubai.

Habib joined Rolls-Royce from BMW in 2015 as Head of Ownership Services, and oversaw the development and record growth of the company’s aftersales business. More recently, in his current role as Head of Bespoke, he has overseen record sales and continued development of the unique Rolls‑Royce Bespoke business. The Middle East is one of the company’s leading regions for Bespoke orders.

Prior to Rolls-Royce, Habib held a number of BMW Group senior positions in Sales, Aftersales, Sales Channel Development and Business Development. This included five years based in the regional BMW office in Dubai. Born in Lebanon to a Lebanese father and German mother, Habib graduated from the University of Passau in Germany with a Diploma in Business Administration. He started his BMW career in 2000 as a Parts Business Consultant.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I am delighted to announce that César Habib has been appointed as Regional Director, Middle East & Africa. César has an exceptional track record and, with his broad experience and in-depth knowledge of the business and the region, he is ideally positioned to take on this new role.” Habib replaces Brett Soso, who will leave the company in August to pursue alternative business interests.