Investcorp appoints new advisor to its International Advisory Board

Dr Achleitner is currently the Scientific Co-Director at the centre for Entrepreneurial and Financial Studies and Chair of Entrepreneurial Finance at the Technical University of Munich. She is a recognised leader and a high-profile researcher in the area of entrepreneurial finance, with a particular focus on the financing of innovation, venture capital, private equity, family businesses, social entrepreneurship and financing for social enterprises. With several awards for both research and teaching, including the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2014, Dr Achleitner’s counsel is highly regarded across both the public and private sector.

Investcorp’s International Advisory Board is chaired by Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp. It meets annually and provides advice and guidance to the Firm. It consists of Kofi Annan, President of the Global Humanitarian Forum and former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Dr. Wolfgang Schüssel, President of the Foreign Policy and United Nations Association of Austria, and former Federal Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs of Austria; Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, former German Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman, Munich Security Conference; Global Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Allianz; Ana Palacio, former Foreign Minister of Spain and Senior Vice President of International Affairs and Marketing, AREVA; Deepak Parekh, Chairman of India’s premier housing finance company HDFC Ltd; and Dr Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz SE and former CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of PIMCO.