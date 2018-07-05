CBUAE withdraws AED 7 billion surplus liquidity from market in May

The central bank had injected AED 16.1 billion into the money supply in April.
The central bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) withdrew AED 7 billion of surplus liquidity from the market in May, reported the local newswire WAM.
The central bank had injected AED 16.1 billion into the money supply in April.
The central bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) withdrew AED 7 billion of surplus liquidity from the market in May, reported the local newswire WAM.
Mark Burgess, Deputy Global CIO & CIO, EMEA, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, writes about one of the biggest questions… read more