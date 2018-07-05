Latest News
Thursday 05, July 2018 by Kudakwashe

CBUAE withdraws AED 7 billion surplus liquidity from market in May

 

The central bank had injected AED 16.1 billion into the money supply in April.

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) withdrew AED 7 billion of surplus liquidity from the market in May, reported the local newswire WAM.

  

