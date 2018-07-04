Bank Nizwa reduces property financing rate

Oman-based Bank Nizwa has announced new rate of 5.25 per cent for properties that are readily available

The reduced rate aims to offer a speedy solution for people looking for ethical financing for home ownership, customers opting for the competitive rate will be able to purchase their property of choice under the principles of Ijarah financing, reported local daily, Times of Oman.

Arif Al Zaabi, Acting Head of Retail at Bank Nizwa, said the property financing offers personalised end-to-end services that meet the unique requirements of our growing customer base.