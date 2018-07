The Mediterranean Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MedGulf) renewed an agreement with Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) to provide health insurance services, the insurer said in a statement to Tadawul.

The MedGulf expects the deal to contribute over five per cent to its gross written premiums (GWPs) for the 2017 fiscal year and is likely to reflect positively on the insurer’s financial statements in Q3 2018.