Bahrain-origin exports hits a four per cent low in May

Bahrain’s Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has announced that the kingdom’s origin exports decreased to BHD 181 million versus BHD 189 million the same month of the previous year, reports TradeArabia.

China was ranked as the first country that exports to Bahrain with BHD 65 million followed by UAE with BHD 47 million and Saudi Arabia with BHD 42 million, whereas in terms of imports Saudi Arabia with BHD 45 million, Egypt positioned second with BHD 21 million and UAE with BHD 20 million.

The value of imports dwindled from BHD 506 million to BHD 489 million, a three per cent decrease.

Aluminium oxide accounts for BHD 18 million emerging as Bahrain’s top imports, while the non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates comes second with BHD17 million and four-wheel drive cars were the third product accounting BHD 14 million during May 2018, TradeArabia reports.

The trade balance deficit reached BHD 266 million compared to BHD 273 million during the same month of the previous year a three per cent decrease.