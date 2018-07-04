DCCC partners with Standard Chartered Bank for better clearing services

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX)’s subsidiary Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC) has entered into an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank, announcing that clearing members can now deliver eligible global securities as collateral.

The partnership will allow DCCC members to use UK and US Government Treasury Bills, bonds, and other approved fixed income securities. Currently DCCC clearing members place collaterals against their margins in the form of cash, bank guarantees, term deposits and Tradeflow Bullion Warrants.

In a statement, DGCX said the expansion allows members to efficiently utilise their financial resources and optimise financing cost.

Les Male, CEO of the DGCX, said, “The new offering will not only add value to clearing members further helping them to deploy their assets, but will also provide additional security given its backing from one of the world’s most reputable banks.”

“Standard Chartered is well positioned to leverage its extensive global network and capabilities to ensure our client’s financial needs are catered to in an efficient and smooth manner,” adds Motasim Iqbal, Head of Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bank UAE.