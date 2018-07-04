Al Ahli Holding Group supports entrepreneurs with massive hub, NOMAD

A unique world class pioneering project to facilitate and support the growth of local and international entrepreneurs and position the UAE as a leading light in global business innovation is being brought forward by Al Ahli Holding Group.

The Dubai-based multi-diversified conglomerate is behind NOMAD, a highly ambitious one million square foot entrepreneur and media hub which will be developed close to The Echo Plex, off Al Ain Road, and which is set to change the entrepreneurial landscape as a global prototype. It will support global citizens and foster international talent with equal opportunities, providing commercial viability for their careers.

The multi-faceted and all-inclusive incubator and accelerator model will focus on growing, incubating and funding talent. As well as flexible office and working spaces, the development will include studios and makerspaces within the media, culinary arts, arts and design, and gaming and technology arenas; with one of the largest 3D printing facilities globally. As a business facilitator, it will also boast subsidised co-living arrangements, thereby enabling members to live economically while focusing their efforts on business growth, with particular relevance for individuals who appreciate the UAE as the ideal country in which to work and live, but for whom the costs inherent in doing so, are a vital consideration.

It will enable SMEs and talented start-ups to develop their businesses supported by a business and legal framework with significantly reduced operating costs. Members will also see their businesses boosted by access to Al Ahli Holding Group’s extensive network of partners and consultants, many of which are in the entertainment and media industries.

The ambitious project will make a very positive contribution to fulfilling the directive to create a competitive knowledge economy in the UAE by the year 2021, as declared by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It also underpins the support given by HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to youth empowerment and investment initiatives. It also further advances the agenda created by Al Ahli Holding Group to foster creative entrepreneurship and innovation within the UAE.

The project’s infra-structure will be developed over a two-year period, with the first phase launching at the end of 2018, comprising the hub of co-working and studio resources along with a pilot co-housing community. The second phase, accommodating larger facilities and community development will launch at the end of 2019.