EIB to provide EUR 850 million for Jordan projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is preparing economic studies to finance 15 projects in Jordan with EUR 850 million in the sectors of water, sanitation, public transport, renewable energy, small and medium enterprises and micro enterprises, according to Jordan News Agency.

Dario Scannapieco, Vice President of the European Investment Bank said the bank has a long-term relationship with Jordan, having provided EUR 480 million for a large number of projects in the kingdom to date.

Speaking at the 18th annual EIB conference in Amman, Scannapieco said the conference is scheduled to review the economic conditions in the countries of the southern Mediterranean region in addition to a number of successful projects, which were supported by the EIB to improve the living conditions and to find a better life, Jordan News Agency reports.