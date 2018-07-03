Ithmaar Bank renews PCI-DSS certification

Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank has announced that SISA Information Security renewed the its PCI-DSS certification

In an announcement on its website, Ithmaar Bank said it successfully completed a comprehensive audit and it is compliant with all requirements necessary for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard v3.2 (PCI-DSS) certification.

Ahmed Abdul Rahim, Ithmaar Bank’s CEO said, “Maintaining this certification is testimony to the importance that we attach to our customers’ information security and underscores our commitment to ensuring their satisfaction and enhancing their Islamic banking experience”

“The purpose of the PCI-DSS is to protect card data from unauthorised users and by following this standard, banks can keep data confidential and secure, avoiding costly data breaches and protecting employees and customers,” adds Dharshan Shanthamurthy, SISA Worldwide CEO and Founder.

The certification confirms the highest payment security standard possible for any organisation dealing with payment card related information.