UAEFTS Interbank fund transfers reached AED 2.8 trillion in the first part 2018

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE)’s value of interbank fund transfers through the UAE Fund Transfer System (UAEFTS), reached AED 2.8 trillion in the first five months of the year.

January saw a 11.2 per cent increase compared to December 2017 with dirham-denominated transfers standing at AED 604.3 billion, while February was the least active month with transfers at AED 528.3 billion, reported WAM.

CBUAE said registered transfers during the first five months of the year accounted for 41.6 per cent of all those made in 2017, which was valued at AED 6.9 trillion.