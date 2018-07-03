Women to pay less for auto insurance in Saudi Arabia

An insurance company in Saudi Arabia offered a 15 per cent discount for women, an offer valid until 24 July 2018.

Despite competitive pressure on car insurance companies to lower their prices and credit conditions in the Saudi market, it is expected that the Saudi index will rise 1.8 per cent through wide gains in insurance, banking and petrochemicals now that women are allowed to drive, reported Arab News.

In some countries, prices differ from men to women for car insurance services.

Women’s insurance documents will include a roadside assistance service to assist women in the event of an emergency. According to the local daily, the offer is provided as an additional service for women and it is not available for men.

Statistically, women are safer drivers, which means they are also less likely to file a claim than men. Hence, they will generally pay less for car insurance.