Foreign investor licensing made easier with DED agreement

Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy (DED), announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VFS Global, one of the world’s leading specialists on visa processing, identity and citizen services with presence across 139 countries to facilitate administrative processing requirements of investors, including visa and other documentation services. The partnership with VFS Global is part of Dubai FDI’s efforts to ensure a smooth journey for investors and advance their business.

The agreement was signed recently between Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO Dubai FDI and Zubin Karkaria, CEO, VFS Global in the presence of other senior officials from both parties. Under the agreement, VFS Global will provide and manage administrative tasks related to visa, passport, identity management and other citizen services for Dubai FDI’s investor partners and enable them to successfully pursue their business initiatives in a hassle-free manner.

“Dubai FDI continuously develops its portfolio of services that enables investors to enjoy the best business opportunities in Dubai. Processing documents is among the most essential requirements every investor needs to move ahead with their investment plans and explore the prospects within the emirate. We look to extend these services by facilitating them through our established partners. VFS Global has been working with the Dubai Government through Dubai Economy and we are confident their services would deliver top-level performances for our valued investors,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI.

The agreement is in line with the Dubai Economy’s strategy to enhance the ease of doing business in Dubai and save time for investors, further upholding the UAE’s advanced position as among the leading countries in competitiveness as well as in the Ease of Doing Business Index by the World Bank.

“We are honoured to be given an opportunity to support His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of increasing trade and investment into UAE by partnering with Dubai FDI to promote Dubai as an investment destination through our global network. Dubai is already recognized as one of the world’s leading investment destinations which offers tremendous opportunities. We are confident that this agreement with Dubai FDI will enable us to attract further investments into the emirate and enhance ease of doing business in the UAE. We assure Dubai FDI of our firm commitment to support its investment generation goal and strategy,” said Zubin Karkaria, CEO, VFS Global Group.

Dubai Economy and VFS Global has a standing agreement signed in 2017 to provide various e-services to investors relating to business registration and licensing in Dubai, including securing initial approvals, license renewal and trade permits.