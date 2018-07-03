NBB joins Bahrain Bourse’s online trading service

The agreement was signed by the National Bank of Bahrain’s Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Durand and General Manager of Mubasher Financial Services Zaid Aloul at Bahrain Bourse’s premises.

“In line with NBB’s commitment to continue enhancing our product and service offering, we’re delighted to announce that we will soon offer our customers the opportunity to trade in Bahraini equities online in cooperation with the Bahrain Bourse and Mubasher. This is another example of the emphasis NBB is putting on providing our customers with new digital services and access, giving them greater flexibility and freedom to transact and manage and build wealth. We look forward to providing online brokerage services through Bahrain Trade to our existing clients and providing a robust, secure platform through which we expect to attract other new local, regional and international investors interested in trading Bahraini stocks,” said Hussain Al Hussaini , National Bank of Bahrain’s Chief Executive – Treasury, Capital Markets & Wealth Management.

On his part, CEO of Bahrain Bourse Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa said having National Bank of Bahrain come onboard as a Participating Bank in Bahrain Trade is in line with Bahrain Bourse’s strategy to facilitate investor access is an innovative technology-driven solution provided to meet investors’ ever-changing expectations. “Bahrain Trade will enable the National Bank of Bahrain, along with other banks within Bahrain Trade network to facilitate their clients’ access to the Bourse which in turn will widen these institutions’ clients’ services.”

Bahrain Trade was launched in October 2017, and is being powered by licensed brokers on Bahrain Bourse and has been designed to provide investors with high-tech and safety for execution of transactions as well as convenience and ease of use.