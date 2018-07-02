DED adds 26 new business activities in vital sectors during H1 2018

The Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) arm of the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, added 26 new business activities across several sectors in first half of 2018 following that tracked local market needs, supply and demand in those vital markets. The move, which is part of DED’s efforts to facilitate business for licensees and enable them to respond to market needs, will promote business development and healthy competition among businesses in Dubai and the UAE.

The new activities cover various specialised business sectors in Dubai, and include: rental of alarm and surveillance equipment, evaluation services centre, grease trap cleaning and waste collection services, trademark support services, endowment management and allied services, emergency response centre, media monitoring services, satellite industry, and hot air balloon trade.

"Our team is constantly evaluating market needs, gathering views and suggestions from license holders as well as those looking to start their business in Dubai where there are always changes and new developments. The decision to add new activities is also an extension of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to facilitate licensing for limited liability companies and develop BRL services in general. It will have a positive impact on private sector growth and ensure that license holders can reap further benefits by eliminating obstacles for entrepreneurs who have new business ideas, and thus create more jobs,” said Waleed Abdul Malik, Director of Business Registration in BRL.

DED has a directory of economic activities, which explains the procedures and guidelines governing business activity in Dubai. A ready reference, the guide provides information on business activity, licenses, registration, company establishment, legal forms, as well as procedures to be followed for site relocation, change of manager and license freeze. A set of frequently asked questions is also included for the benefit of businesses and investors, especially those looking to move to Dubai.