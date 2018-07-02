Jafza and GDRFA expedite transactions for free zone companies

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has signed a cooperation agreement with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to further simplify existing visa procedures and improve customer experience.

Under the agreement, the GDRFA will provide enhanced services to companies operating in Jafza and the National Industries Park (NIP), both DP World subsidiaries, through the recently completed electronic link that will directly benefit more than 150,000 people working in over 7,500 Jafza-based companies. The time taken to process visas and related transactions is being cut to 24 hours or less.

The agreement was signed by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA, and Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and CEO and Managing director, DP World, UAE Region.

"Our aim is to build on our relationship with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. As home to tens of thousands of employees who need work and residence visas, Jafza constantly seeks to improve the support services required to help companies focus on their core business activities,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World.

Bin Sulayem added that the agreement represents a new phase of cooperation with the GDRFA and integrates business practices as directed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “Simplifying business processes results in increased efficiency and more productive companies and employees. We thank the GDRFA for their cooperation in achieving this.”

As part of the UAE’s efforts to evolve digital communication and technology adoption, the GDRFA has upgraded its e-services to help customers manage all their visa-related transactions online in a secure environment, saving time and resources.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General, GDRFA, said the GDFRA aims to reinforce its partnership with Jafza to achieve the strategic vision of Dubai and to keep pace with the development of comprehensive and sustainable solutions. “We are committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the success of Dubai and the UAE to further strengthen the coordination between all entities, and to achieve the common interests and objectives of the government. The signing is evidence of the confidence we have in Jafza for providing world-class services and competitive advantage.”