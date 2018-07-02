Smart Cities drive UAE’s 2018 it market to AED 20 billion

Increasingly, UAE organisations are becoming “intelligent enterprises,” using innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and advanced analytics to disrupt industries, improve productivity with data, foster a digital workplace, and deliver seamless experiences, according to the newly-appointed Managing Director, SAP UAE and Oman, Julien Bertin.

Thanks to the growth in technology adoption, nationwide digital transformation, Smart Cities, and Expo 2020 Dubai, BMI Research predicts the UAE’s IT market will reach AED 20 billion in 2018.

“Winners in the UAE’s digital economy will be organizations that gain a first-mover advantage, adopt ‘next practices’ that allow them to innovate faster than the competition, and become better, faster, and more out-of-the-box than ever before. We’re co-innovating with UAE organizations across all sizes and verticals to run at their best and improve people’s daily lives, especially in enabling Smart Cities and connected mega-events,” said Bertin.

In the UAE, SAP says that the government and public sector, banking and finance, healthcare, and energy and natural resources are seeing the fastest digital transformation. Supporting the UAE’s mega-events, the company is serving as an Expo 2020 Dubai Premier Partner, with the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite enabling tailor-made experiences for millions of visitors.

Based in Dubai, Bertin will drive SAP’s five-year $200 million investment plan, and report to Gergi Abboud, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SAP Middle East South.

On the back of the recent SAP SAPPHIRE NOW global event, SAP has reimagined how organisations can become intelligent enterprises. Integrating technology innovations in a modular suite is essential for transforming customer and people experience.

UAE organisations can redefine digital customer experiences with the new SAP C/4HANA intelligent cloud suite, and further drive digital business models with new artificial intelligence, blockchain, and analytics features on the SAP Leonardo digital innovation system and SAP Cloud Platform.

“Julien Bertin has a strong track record of leading successful teams across diverse territories and business cultures. Our UAE investment plan, and expanded intelligent enterprise solutions, are supporting the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan and Expo 2020 Dubai, helping to drive digital business innovation, growing our channel partner ecosystem, and enhancing our corporate social responsibility initiatives,” said Abboud.

With more than 18 years of IT experience, Bertin previously served as Managing Director for the Middle East at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He holds a BS in Mathematics from Northumbria University, an MS in Computing Science from London South Bank University and is currently obtaining an MS in Space Science and Technology from The Open University.