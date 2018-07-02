Bank Muscat appoints new CEO

Bank Muscat’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Sheikh Waleed K. Al Hashar as CEO of the bank commencing 1 January 2019.

This comes in line with the Senior Management Succession Plan endorsed by the Board in 2015, reported Oman Observer.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani, Chairman of Bank Muscat, said the Board of Directors also approved a revised organisational structure in line with its Strategic Plan and trust in Omani potential and capabilities, appointment of the new CEO and organisational structure are subject to Central Bank of Oman approval, according to Oman Observer.

AbdulRazak Ali Issa and the executive management will oversee the completion of the transition in the upcoming months.

Sheikh Waleed Al Hashar is Deputy CEO at Bank Muscat. Al Hashar has over 26 years’ experience in Banking as well as the Oil and Gas sectors. Before joining Bank Muscat, he held senior positions in a number of firms in these sectors, Oman Observer reports.