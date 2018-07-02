SCA, Ministry of Economy to launch platform for funding SMEs

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) is working with the Ministry of Economy and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to launch a new international initiative to create a platform for funding small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, said Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi, CEO of the SCA.

The SCA is coordinating with the Ministry of Economy, which will provide the regulatory and legislative framework for funding small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME), while affirming that once the regulatory framework is created, the SCA and the markets will be prepared to launch the platform, Dr. Al Zaabi said in his statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The process for funding such companies will involve monetary funds, which will have the authority to collect the necessary funding for these companies, according to the SCA.

The platform, which will be similar to crowdfunding, will manage quality control and handle issues related to accreditation and applying the Corporate Governance Charter, WAM said.

SMEs are the main drivers of the UAE’s economy, and are key to supporting its strategic productivity structure, as they represent over 94 per cent of the total number of companies in the country, 73 per cent of the wholesale and retail trade sector, 16 per cent of the services sector, and 11 per cent of the industrial sector, according to figures released by Dubai SME.

The number of such companies now exceeds 350,000, which provide work opportunities for over 86 per cent of the total private sector workforce. They also make up over 60 per cent of the country’s GDP, which the ministry predicts to increase to 70 per cent by 2021.

SMEs represent close to 95 per cent of all local companies and 42 per cent of the workforce in Dubai, while making up some 40 per cent of the emirate’s GDP.

The UAE is continuing to help improve the performance of small and medium-sized companies, through initiatives and programmes that provide them with funding, WAM said.