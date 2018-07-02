Latest News
Monday 02, July 2018 by Jessica Combes

Egypt to start building nuclear plant in next two years

 

Moscow and Cairo signed an agreement in 2015 for Russia to build a nuclear power plant in Egypt

On Sunday Egypt announced that construction of its first nuclear power plant, to be built by Russia, will begin in the next two to two-and-a-half years.

The 4,800 megawatt (MW) capacity plant at Dabaa in the north of the country, aims to be up and running by 2026, a spokesman for the Ministry of Energy and Electricity told Reuters.

In 2015 Moscow and Cairo signed an agreement for Russia to build a nuclear power plant in Egypt, with Russia extending a loan to Egypt to cover the cost of construction. In 2016 Egypt’s official gazette reported that the loan was worth $25 billion and would finance 85 per cent of the value of each work contract, services and equipment shipping. Egypt would fund the remaining 15 per cent, Reuters said.

