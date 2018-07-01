Ebdaa Bank Bahrain unveils new products for low income group

Ebdaa Bank for microfinance has launched two new loans Al Najah and Altafawq, offering more financial unguaranteed loans for Bahraini low-incomers.

Dr Khalid Al Ghazawi, the CEO of Ebdaa Bank said by launching Al Najah and Altafawq, loans we are expanding our borrowers list which currently has 2,500, reported Saudi Gazette.

“We want to assure our objectives of contributing to the national economy development as per to the Bahrain National Economy Vision 2030 through expanding the middle class in Bahrain, improving life standards of the targeted group by investing in micro enterprises and promoting entrepreneurial spirit and a culture of self-reliance,” added Al Ghazawi.

The Al Najah loan was designed for home entrepreneurs of both men and women to develop their projects into licenced businesses. This loan provides various amounts of financing to meet the needs of different clients starting from BHD600 to BHD1400 paid within 18 months, Saudi Gazette reported.