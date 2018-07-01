DP World to set up a logistics facility in Ethiopia

"We are planning to set up a logistics complex in Ethiopia where goods can be transported from the port to it, and from there it can be transported to different African landlocked countries. We have signed a number of agreements with Ethiopia that will promote our friendly relationships with them. Business groups in Dubai can always benefit from DP World’s presence in different countries including Rwanda and Egypt where re-exporting opportunities are abundant,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Bin Sulayem added that the world is witnessing rapid changes and developments in trade, with more focus on fair trade on the agenda and external policy of countries like the USA, which means protective measures will be taken to curb the flow of goods from the European Union and China into the American market. “There are international efforts to reach for a fair and balanced trade, and these developments and changes have put us face to face with new challenges, but we have learnt from our wise leadership that challenges can be turned into opportunities. '' ''We carefully study developments in international trade to always find alternative markets, and this can be sustained through enhancing our strategic partnerships,” he added, according to WAM.