Blockchain to revolutionise UAE knowledge sharing

The company aims to create a sufficiently flexible ecosystem that will serve both the theoretic expansion of blockchain knowledge and the applied development of blockchain initiatives.

Platforms facilitating e-learning and recruitment have long been in the market, but the control has never been in the users’ hands. Additionally, no single-handed platform exists supporting an ecosystem solely focusing on research, development, education and recruitment. This is where DiscoverBlockchain’s validation algorithm comes into play by fairly measuring engagement and allowing students to progress into service providers.

For academics, learners and contributors to the distributed ledger mind space, DiscoverBlockchain provides a platform for publication, peer-review, education and experimentation. For entrepreneurs and contractors looking to contract a service or build a team, DiscoverBlockchain’s job board employs the new standards of security and global payment enabled by cryptocurrency.

Melissa Yacoub, Co-Founder and CEO of DiscoverBlockchain said that blockchain technology is not limited to just finance—it is showing promise in revolutionising services in all kinds of sectors, by enabling network users to securely and easily exchange information, expertise and permissions without the need of an established trust between network participants. It aims at facilitating a connection between different groups like content creators, educators, learners, API developers and moderators. “We believe in a complete, flexible experience for everyone—even an experienced professional can learn an additional skill from a younger developer. We have created a transparent and fair network, including a marketplace and education platform, that will change the dynamics in the blockchain industry.”

She added that given the UAE’s commitment to blockchain, a number of universities and professional organisations are likely to start offering blockchain programmes; DiscoverBlockchain can be a facilitator to fill the knowledge gap by attending to the educational and professional needs of individuals and leaders looking to expand their understanding and application of the technology.

The Integrating Principle: Validation by Involvement

DiscoverSCORE (DSCORE) is a new and intuitive methodology to validate people and ideas. For every user on the platform, DiscoverBlockchain derives a DSCORE—a validated, at-a-glance summation of their involvement with distributed ledger technology.

DSCORE is a weighted aggregate of a users’ history as a student, teacher, entrepreneur, and contractor — integrating their studies, intellectual contributions, projects initiated, and jobs undertaken into a single value representing their relative involvement in the ecosystem of blockchain.

Rather than being a linear value associated with an individual’s quantity of work done or quality of feedback received, the aggregate derives involvement contextually — consistently reorienting itself based on the changing valuation of the content studied or contributed, and the changing involvement of other individuals previously interacted with.

Discoverblockchain.io will launch its token sale on 1 October 2018, offering up to 360,000,000 tokens to the general public. The sale seeks to raise the funds needed for the continued development of its knowledge sharing platform, with the majority of proceeds dedicated to company growth.