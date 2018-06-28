Colony's Cayman court to decide Abraaj’s fate on 11 July

A Cayman Islands court will decide on 11 July whether to approve Colony Capital’s deal to take control of four funds belonging to Middle East private equity firm Abraaj Group, reported Reuters.

Abraaj, which denies any wrongdoing, has been thrown into turmoil by a dispute with four investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and International Finance Corp (IFC), over the use of their money in a $1 billion healthcare fund.

The row has shaken confidence in Abraaj, halted its fund raising and sparked debt repayment problems, forcing it to file for provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands.

Colony needs approval from the investors, known as limited partners (LPs), in the four Abraaj funds for its deal to close.

The US-based investment management firm expects to hold a vote ahead of the court hearing, according to Reuters.

Colony has expressed confidence it will gain the necessary LP support, though some fund investors have voiced concerns about the tight timeframe for closing the deal, which was only announced last week.

Colony is in discussions with the LPs and is saying that the timeframe is driven by the court date set in the Cayman Islands, where the fund entities are domiciled, Reuters reported.