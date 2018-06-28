Kuwait's parliament approves budget deficit for fourth year

Kuwait's parliament passed the budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, projecting a huge deficit for the fourth year in a row amid a shrinking economy.

The shortfall for the accounting year, which began in Kuwait on April 1, is estimated at more than $21 billion (18 billion euros) about 17.5 per cent of the OPEC member's gross domestic product, according to Arabian Business.

Several MPs in the oil-rich Gulf state accused the government during debate of not doing enough to "stop the squandering" of public funds and failing to implement reforms.

The actual deficit may turn out to be lower than forecast if oil prices rise, with crude currently calculated at about $50 a barrel, $25 below market prices, reported Arabian Business.

State budget revenues are projected at $49.5 billion, up 12 per cent on last year's estimates, while spending is forecast to reach $71 billion, about 8.5 per cent more than last year.

Nayef al-Hajraf, Kuwait Finance Minister said economic growth contracted by 2.9 per cent last year due to low oil prices, Arabian Business reported.

The emirate has a sovereign wealth fund worth more than $600 billion.