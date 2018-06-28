Abraaj’s Naqvi will not return to UAE until jail threat is lifted

Arif Naqvi, the founder of embattled Dubai-based Abraaj Group, will not return to the UAE while there is the threat of imprisonment hanging over him, Arab News reported.

Naqvi, is believed to be in Britain, where he has residence and owns several properties.

The Sharjah court has adjourned until 5 July a judgment against the founder of private equity firm Abraaj on a complaint from the Jafar family, owners of the Crescent Group, that Naqvi wrote a cheque to them for $48.2 million without having sufficient funds to cover that amount a criminal offense in the UAE.

Habib Al-Mulla, executive chairman of the law firm Baker & McKenzie Habib Al Mulla, who represents Naqvi, said Arif will not be at the court because there is an arrest order out against him, reported Arab News.

The $48.2 million cheque was one of several that were written as partial security against a loan of $300 million that Naqvi had obtained from Jafar in February, after the first reports of a problem at Abraaj involving the ‘co-mingling’ using funds for a purpose for which they were not intended.

Al-Mulla said that the decision of the Jafar family to present the cheques prompting the criminal action was a ‘negotiating tactic’ by the Sharjah-based family to force recovery of the loan



“When the cheques were written they were made aware there was not the funds to meet them at the time and they were asked for a year or so in order to complete the restructuring of Abraaj, adding Al-Mulla.

The pressure has grown on Naqvi and Abraaj since the revelation of the $200 million ‘co-mingling’. A court in the Cayman Islands, where the Abraaj holding company is based, has

Friends of Naqvi said he has been deeply involved in the restructuring process. “He is working on it 24 hours a day. This thing with the cheques is a very unwelcome distraction. He is in a very lonely place,” said one, who did not want to be named appointed joint provisional liquidators to restructure it and return money to investors, according to Arab News.