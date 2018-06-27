EIB partners ALEXBANK to support SMEs

The Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bank of Alexandria (ALEXBANK) signed a financing agreement for EUR 20 million ($ 23 million) to support SMEs in Egypt.

Flavia Planza, Director at EIB, said the partnership with ALEXBANK will contribute to speeding up the delivery of finance to support the investments of SMEs in Egypt, KUNA reported.

Alexbank will channel the funds at affordable rates to Egyptian businesses.

“We are glad to start this cooperation with EIB whose aim is to feed the expansion of Egyptian SMEs,” said Dante Campioni, CEO of ALEXBANK.