KFH rolls out investment plans for customers

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced a wide range of long-term investment plans designed to fulfil all customers’ needs and meet their aspirations, yet reinforcing the bank’s position in offering innovative Shari'ah-complaint financial solutions.

The investment plans are Shifaa for healthcare, Jameati for education, Rafaa for marriage, Enjaz for youths’ projects, and Thimar for retirement, Zawya reported.

Enjaz is a multipurpose investment plan that caters for the youth’s aspirations and ambitions by allowing them to plan for their future and achieve their goals by running their own businesses and projects while Shifaa offers customers a plan based on monthly saving, while earning higher investment returns on their savings along with Takaful cover.

Moreover, Jameati investment plan is tailored to meet parents’ aspiration in paying their children’s university education fees when they are 18 years old, while Rafaa is designed to cover marriage expenses and it assists in the early family planning and parents’ planning for their children and Thimar contributes in offering restful and comfortable retirement life for clients, who can receive the targeted amount with all investment profits accrued by the end of the investment plan period identified by them, reported Zawya.