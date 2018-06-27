Saudi Arabia PPP law to boost foreign investment

Saudi Arabia’s much-anticipated plans to bring in a private-public partnership (PPP) law will make a difference to the investor appeal of the Kingdom, say lawyers in the country, Arab News reported.

Najem Al-Zaid, founding partners of Riyadh-based ZS&R law firm, said the law will regulate for the first time the role of the private sector in terms of partnering with the public sector signalling Saudi Arabia’s seriousness in introducing a transparent regime for foreign direct investment (FDI) in general.

Rahail Ali, Global Head of Islamic finance, said the trend as we see it is a new and vibrant economy in Saudi Arabia, and that dynamism will permeate through all sectors, according to Arab News.

The Kingdom was upgraded to emerging market status by the MSCI index last week, a move that is expected to encourage more foreign investment in the Tadawul.

The lifting of restrictions on female drivers came into effect on Sunday after first being announced in September 2017 and is part of a series of wide-ranging reforms introduced as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation programme, has already seen insurance stocks one of the worst performing sectors on Tadawal for the year to date outperformed other classifications.