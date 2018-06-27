Bahrain to receive economic aid from Gulf neighbours

Bahrain said its Gulf neighbours Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will offer new aid to strengthen the island nation’s “fiscal stability” amid growing concerns over its economy.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Finance said the three nations are set to announce a new programme designed to strengthen Bahrain’s fiscal stability, reported AP News.

Bahrain previously received $10 billion in aid pledges during its 2011 Arab Spring protests from members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab states.

That aid, however, has waned in recent years with a precipitous drop in global oil prices, and the kingdom instead began seeking more and more loans from the international market.

While Bahrain pegs its dinar against the US dollar, it has taken a beating in trading. The cost of insuring Bahrain’s debt against default for five years has risen to the highest levels since records began in 2008.

The International Monetary Fund in late May warned that Bahrain’s public debt now represents 89 per cent of its gross domestic product, while reserves are low

Researchers at Dubai-based Emirates NBD issued a similarly stark warning on the kingdom’s credit, warning foreign exchange reserves now only cover six weeks of goods, according to AP News.