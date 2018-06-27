Angola suspends board of bank owned by ex-defence minister

Angola’s central bank suspended the board of Banco Angolano de Negocios e Comercio, a lender controlled by a former government minister, and appointed provisional administrators to prepare a report on the lender’s assets and liabilities.

The administrators will undertake a “detailed evaluation of the entire credit portfolio of the institution” and have the power to “take such measures as deemed appropriate in the interests of depositors and the institution,” the National Bank of Angola said in a statement on its website.

The move took place after BANC’s shareholders said they were unavailable to participate in a capital increase to bolster the lender’s liquidity and solvency levels, according to the central bank. Kundi Paihama, the current governor of the province of Cunene and a former defence and war veterans minister under ex-President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, controls 80.3 percent of BANC, according to its 2016 earnings report.

Founded in 2007, BANC is among Angola’s smallest lenders, with about $186 million in assets at the end of 2017, according to the lender’s website. BANC’s business relations with its clients remain in place and the security of deposits with the institution are guaranteed, the central bank said.

The new administrators will remain in power for at least six months and will also be responsible for identifying disposable assets and bonds that need to be restructured, according to the Banco Nacional de Angola. These measures aim to "safeguard the stability of the national financial system," the central bank said.