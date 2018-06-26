UAE Banks Federation provide insights on TASHARUK

The UAE Banks Federation, (UBF) has hosted a workshop to provide deeper insights on its cyberthreat intelligence sharing platform for its member banks in Abu Dhabi.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, said the cyberthreat landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace in response to advancements in technology and cybercriminals, consequently businesses of all types, particularly banks have come under significant pressure to safeguard all aspects of their operations against well-planned cyber intrusions, according toWAM.

The launch of TASHARUK, enabled the streamlining of anti-cybercrime efforts by UBF participating banks and inform them about potential malicious threats in order to enhance their defence systems.

The UBF launched the platform in September 2017 with the aim of equipping banks with the necessary tools and intelligence to better identify, detect, and respond to cyberattacks.

The platform, powered by Anomali provider of market-leading threat intelligence platforms allows sharing of cyberthreat intelligence using standard protocols such as STIX/TAXII.

By using the platform, banks can optionally share details of internal investigations or even summaries of incidents observed, including relevant data that can be used by other banks for early detection and protection against similar threats, WAM reported.