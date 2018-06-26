CBUAE holds fifth Board of Directors meeting for 2018

Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) Board of Directors reviewed and approved a report regarding the controls for Al Etihad Credit Bureau, and instructed to take the necessary action.

The board assessed applications submitted by banks and other financial institutions operating in the UAE and approved those which fulfilled the conditions as per the applicable law and regulations for each individual activity.

Also, they examined a report regarding the CBUAE Whistleblowing Policy, developed in accordance with best practise and in line with the objectives set by the Cabinet concerning the adoption of best international practises in Federal Entities Governance in the UAE, reported WAM.