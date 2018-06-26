Bahrain CDS at record high as dinar weakens in FX forward market

The cost of insuring exposure to Bahrain's sovereign debt increased to a record high and sovereign dollar bonds fell to record lows as investors worried about the country's ability to avoid a funding crunch.

The Bahraini dinar too weakened in forward markets against the dollar, with one-year dollar-dinar one-year forwards rising to 407.6 points, the highest since September 2016, Zawya reported.

It fell to a 17-year low of 0.38261 against the dollar in the spot market as hedge funds sold the currency in the forward market because of concern about the country's rising public debt

The kingdom's 2023 sovereign dollar bond fell 0.9 cents to a fresh record low of 87.44 cents and the 2044 bond fell 0.6 cents to 68.9 cents, according to Zawya.

The central bank pegs the dinar at 0.376 to the dollar, and the bankers said they did not detect any concerted attack on the currency, but a plunge in Bahrain's international bond prices in recent weeks had fuelled jitters in the foreign exchange market.