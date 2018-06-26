Blockchain tech firm Bitfury expands operations with UAE office

The Bitfury Group, a leading full-service blockchain technology company, has expanded its global operations into the UAE, opening its doors in Dubai Design District
Valery Vavilov, CEO of Bitfury, said UAE is an extraordinarily innovative place and a crucial area of growth for blockchain technology, reported Zawya.
“Expanding into the Mena region is the natural next step in Bitfury’s mission to bolster blockchain growth and improve systems for governments and business around the world,” said George Kikvadze, Executive Vice Chairman of Bitfury.