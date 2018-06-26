Ebtikar for Financial Investment announces 33.7 per cent acquisition of Masary

Egypt-based Ebtikar for Financial Investment, a B Investments portfolio company and a leading investor in the non-banking financial services sector has announced a 33.7 per cent acquisition of Masary in a EGP 130 million transaction.

Masary is a leading company operating in the electronic payments sector in Egypt, with around 60,000 points of sale.

B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor. The company’s portfolio investments include Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD), Total Egypt, Giza Systems and Ebtikar for Financial Investment, according to Zawya.