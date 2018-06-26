Saudi Arabia cybersecurity improving

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions has revealed that the kingdom’s vulnerability to malicious online attacks has decreased, reported Saudi Gazette.

Newly released statistics show marked improvements against previous tallies, with a sum of 2.7 million malware detections and 9.5 million ransomware threats, that is 0.55 per cent of the 1.7 billion ransomware attacks globally.

Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, VP for Trend Micro Middle East and North Africa, said technology is at the core of the new national agenda and the move towards a digitized economy would mean that massive amounts of data can be exploited by cybercriminals, according to Saudi Gazette.

Trend Micro revealed that malware threats in the Kingdom were at peak in January when 921,512 infected files were detected and online banking malwares for Q1 of 2018 stood at 636, while macro malware total was 206 in the same period.

Ransomware remains a major threat, especially in a country of over 32 million people and one of the largest ICT market in the Gulf yet, Saudi Arabia fared well in dodging ransomware attacks, landing only on the third spot in the whole of the Middle East behind Iran and Israel, which accounted for 1.66 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively on global ransomware threats.