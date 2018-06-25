DFM distributes AED15.8 billion of cash dividends

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has successfully accomplished the cash dividend distribution for the financial year 2017 to 466,482 investors.

The number of listed companies that have outsourced the dividend distribution process to DFM increased from 35 companies during the previous year to 41 companies this year, WAM reported.

Investors received their dividends via iVESTOR Card as well as bank transfer.

"As part of its strategy to provide various market participants with smart and efficient solutions, DFM has been providing its cash dividend distribution service since 2011 in a leading step amongst stock markets in the region,” said Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM, according to WAM.