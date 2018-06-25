Sharjah's Central Finance Department launches payment system through Tahseel

Sharjah's Central Finance Department has announced that it will allow all customers to pay for services and process transactions through the latest smart card payment device.

The adoption of this new mechanism enhances the provision of smart and sophisticated payment methods that serve customers, while contributing to the efficiency of the ‘Tahseel’ system of electronic payment applied in all government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This system also allows payment of government services around the clock, reduces the risk of using cash and prevents the occurrence of any human errors.

HE Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Sharjah Central Finance Department, said this augments Sharjah's efforts in adopting the latest financial systems and applications and ensures the highest transparency and security of the financial performance system in the Emirate, reported Zawya.