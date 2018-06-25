Sharjah eyes 15 per cent FDI growth this year

Sharjah is looking to increase the amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by 15 per cent in 2018 after doubling the amount of investment received last year, Zawya reported.

The Emirate has been stepping up efforts to attract more investors as part of a wider plan across all seven of the United Arab Emirates to increase and diversify sources of income, which for many decades have been dominated by oil revenues.

“We are looking at increasing this number (2017’s FDI figure) by at least 15 per cent,” said Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, the CEO of Invest in Sharjah, reported Zawya.

Sharjah’s current FDI figure stood at AED 7 billion ($1.9 billion).