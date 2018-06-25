Bahrain Clear issues ‘myshare’ cards

Bahrain Clear, a subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse has announced the issuance of 140,000 myShare cards at no additional charge to all Bahrain Bourse registered investors with a valid investor number (NIN) and with updated know your customer (KYC) requirements.

The card features an easy-to-use, secured EMV chip-enabled and is widely accepted at over 35 million outlets and over 2 million ATMs across the globe, reported Bahrain News Agency.

“We are committed to enhance our investors’ experience by facilitating cash dividend distribution and making the payment process more efficient through direct deposit into their ‘myShare’ card,” said Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse

The myShare card complements the other methods of cash dividend payment which are cheaque and bank transfers.

Anwar Murad, Deputy CEO of Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, added, “We are delighted to contribute in this initiative by issuing ‘myShare’ the first of its kind card in Bahrain to facilitate dividend distribution, reported Bahrain News Agency.