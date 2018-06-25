Amlak Capital considers listing on Boursa Kuwait

Kuwait-based Amlak Capital Holding will sign the listing contract with the stock exchange management within the next month as it will officially announce the listing of the company at the next ordinary general meeting (OGM), Al Seyassah reported.

Amlak Capital postponed several times and years of the listing because of delayed receipt of amounts owed by several ministries working with the company.

The instability of the economic situation and the delay in the exit of some government projects were behind the delay of the company from listing, reported Al Seyassah.