ADIB becomes first bank to join UAEIIC

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has joined the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), making it the first bank in the UAE to become a member in the council.

This comes following an approval from the board of directors of the UAEIIC with the support of the UAE’s Minister of Economy, to help remove obstacles, strengthen foreign investment relations and support sustainable economic development.

Khamis Buharoon, vice chairman and acting CEO at ADIB, said, “We are proud to be the first bank to join the UAE’s Investors Council and we are committed to the development of Emirati investments, which are critical to economic diversification and the UAE’s global economic competitiveness, reported Arab News.

The council provides a vital link between investors interested in promising opportunities available in countries with close ties to the UAE and governmental and semi-governmental entities to streamline the investment process.

Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for overseas investors, said Emirati investment abroad plays a vital role in more than 70 countries in the world and has a great impact on the soft and reputed power of our young state in the world, which is a great achievement and a strong demonstration of the path of investment of the Emirati investors in the right direction, Arab News reported.