Oman's FDI rises 15 per cent in Q4 2017

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Sultanate rose by 15 per cent, to OMR9.34 billion in 2017, from OMR8.09 billion in the fourth quarter in 2016.

The United Kingdom topped the list of investors in the Sultanate, investing OMR4.45 billion in 2017, up from OMR3.50 billion in the previous year, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The UAE followed the UK with OMR1.02 billion, Kuwait with OMR416.5 million, Bahrain with OMR337.3 million, the United States at OMR293.9 million, India with OMR280.6 million and Switzerland at OMR277.1 million. Further, the flow of foreign direct investment from other countries was OMR1.61 billion in 2017, according to the Times of Oman.

The NCSI report noted that the oil and gas sector attracted the maximum foreign investment of OMR5.16 billion in 2017, against OMR3.98 billion for the previous year, while the flow of foreign direct investment to the financial sector was OMR1.41 billion, against OMR1.43 billion in 2016, while manufacturing and real estate sectors attracted foreign investment of OMR1.04 billion and OMR651.5 million in 2017, against OMR1.05 billion and OMR618.8 million, respectively, in 2016, the Times of Oman said.